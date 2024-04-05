Google Cloud launches startup competition in Pakistan

Contest will identify, showcase, and cultivate innovative entrepreneurial ventures

Published On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 02:49:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - Google Cloud has launched its startup competition Pakistan 2024, which aims to unearth the nation’s most promising tech ventures and empower them to take center stage on the regional innovation map.

This inaugural event highlights Google Cloud’s recognition of Pakistan’s immense talent pool and the flourishing opportunities within its local startup ecosystem.

Google Cloud’s Startup Competition Pakistan 2024 is designed to identify, showcase, and cultivate innovative entrepreneurial ventures in Pakistan.

Startups from across the nation are invited to participate and present their groundbreaking ideas, products, or services to a panel of esteemed judges composed of industry experts, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to launch Google Cloud’s Startup Competition Pakistan 2024, a country teeming with talent and ripe with opportunities,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director, Pakistan, Google.

“Through this initiative, we aim to empower and support the next generation of entrepreneurs who are leveraging Cloud technologies to drive meaningful change and innovation.”

The competition will feature five distinct tracks, each focusing on a specific area of innovation including AI & Generative AI, E-commerce & Connectivity, Fintech, Frontier Digital Technologies and Sustainability & Environment.

Five finalists from each track will be selected on the basis of the strength of the product, market differentiation, growth potential and strength of the team.

These finalists will then advance to the Grand Finals to be held in Karachi in late July 2024, where they will pitch before a distinguished panel of judges and industry experts.

