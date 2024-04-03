Pakistani researcher achieves milestone in artificial vision

(Web Desk) - Dr Ali Imran and Prof. Xu Mingsheng, along with a team of international scientists from renowned institutions like the State University of New York, National Institute for Materials Science in Japan, and Sejong University in South Korea, have recently crafted a groundbreaking Neuromorphic Vision sensor at Zhejiang University in China.

Their creation empowers vision sensors to execute neuromorphic tasks such as sensing, learning, remembering, and decision-making all within a single sensor.

This integration of functions eliminates the need for multiple sensors, computers, and hard disks.

The newly developed sensor is known for its simplicity, intelligence, superior performance, energy efficiency, and ease of mass production.

Their study also introduced a simple technique for producing the HfAlO interfacial layer with ferroelectric properties.

This was achieved through atomic layer deposition and integration with monolayer Graphene to create a ferroelectric field-effect transistor.

The device operates by absorbing light in Silicon, converting it into photovoltage that polarizes the ferroelectric HfAlO layer.

The changes are detected by the Graphene channel, which then transmits the signal to the output.

This innovative sensor can process continuous weak light signals to generate image patterns, enabling the identification of objects, digits, images, or human faces.

It maintains reliability and performance over extended periods without degradation.