Instagram to roll out 'Blend,' recommended Reels for you, your bae

Technology Technology Instagram to roll out 'Blend,' recommended Reels for you, your bae

This feature might give an edge to Instagram over TikTok

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Mar 2024 12:28:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - Instagram is currently developing a new feature called "Blend," which allows users to create a private feed of Reels recommended specifically for them and a chosen friend.

This feature, although still in its internal testing phase, was first discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. According to Paluzzi's findings, Blend would suggest Reels based on content shared between users and their individual interests.

In essence, Blend operates similarly to Spotify's "Blend" feature, launched in 2021, where two users can combine their favorite songs into a shared playlist.

With Blend on Instagram, users can curate a personalized Reels feed for themselves and a friend, enhancing their shared experience on the platform.

The leaked screenshot suggests that Blends will remain private between the two users and that either party can opt out of the Blend at any time.

#Instagram is working on Blend: #Reels recommendations based on reels you've shared each other and your reels interests



ℹ️ Private between the two of you. You can leave a Blend at any time. pic.twitter.com/1kcssBuf7G

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 28, 2024

However, Instagram has not provided further details regarding whether these feeds will continuously update with new recommendations or follow a different update schedule.

The primary aim of Blend is to facilitate collaborative discovery of Reels, thereby potentially increasing engagement and watch time on the platform.

By leveraging the content users already share via direct messages, Instagram aims to proactively recommend Reels that both users would enjoy.

As with any prototype, there is uncertainty regarding when or if Instagram will roll out Blend to the public. Nonetheless, if introduced, Blend could offer Instagram users a unique and collaborative experience not available on rival platforms like TikTok.

While this feature may provide a slight competitive advantage for Instagram in the short-form video market, TikTok remains the dominant player in this space.