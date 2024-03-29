Google Doodle pays tribute to Abbas Attar, a French-Iranian photojournalist

Born on March 29, marks his 80th birthday today

(Web Desk) - In a vibrant display of homage, Google's iconic logo today transforms into a canvas of celebration, marking the 80th birthday of Abbas Attar, the distinguished Iranian journalist, and photographer.

Born on March 29, 1944, into a Bahai family in the city of Khash, nestled within Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan state, Attar's legacy extends far beyond geographical borders, resonating deeply within the realms of politics, society, and the human spirit.

Throughout his illustrious career, Abbas Attar delved fearlessly into the complex tapestry of global affairs, capturing pivotal moments in history with his lens and pen.

From the turbulent upheavals of the Iranian Revolution to the harrowing conflicts in Biafra, Bangladesh, Northern Ireland, Vietnam, Bosnia, and the Middle East, including the Yom Kippur War of 1973, his photographs bore witness to the raw essence of human experience amidst the chaos of war and revolution.

Yet, beyond the mere documentation of events, Attar's work transcended traditional boundaries, delving into the intricate interplay between religion, politics, and societal dynamics.

Through his prescient lens, he illuminated the rising tide of religious fanaticism as a potent force reshaping the global landscape, challenging conventional narratives and sparking vital conversations on the nature of conflict and identity.

As a stalwart member of the esteemed photo agency Magnum, Abbas Attar's influence reverberated across continents, his images etching themselves into the collective consciousness of generations.

His advice to budding photojournalists, simple yet profound, encapsulated the essence of his craft: "Buy a good pair of walking shoes and fall in love. When you fall in love, you see things differently; then you become a photographer, but first, get a good pair of walking shoes."

Reflecting on his enduring impact, Magnum president Thomas Dworzak aptly described Abbas Attar as a "godfather for a generation of younger photojournalists," underscoring the profound mentorship and inspiration he bestowed upon those who followed in his footsteps.

Google's decision to commemorate Abbas Attar's 80th birthday through its iconic doodle serves as a poignant reminder of his indelible legacy, inviting users worldwide to pause and reflect on the enduring power of photography to illuminate the human condition.

As the digital canvas of the internet becomes adorned with his image, Abbas Attar's spirit lives on, a beacon of courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to truth in an ever-evolving world.