LinkedIn to roll out TikTok-like video feed in its app

Technology Technology LinkedIn to roll out TikTok-like video feed in its app

Provide avenues to creators and professionals to get audience

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 09:25:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - LinkedIn is experimenting with a TikTok-like short-form video feed, following in the footsteps of other platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Netflix.

The new feature, spotted by Austin Null from McKinney, includes a dedicated "Video" tab in the navigation bar where users can swipe through vertical short videos focused on professional content.

While users have always been able to post videos on LinkedIn, this dedicated feed aims to enhance engagement and discovery by offering easily consumable content.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn aims to cater to users' preferences for learning through videos, especially from professionals and experts.

The introduction of this new feature coincides with the rise of creators on TikTok who have gained significant followings by sharing insights on career advancement, job hunting, and professional growth.

LinkedIn's addition of the video feed provides these creators with another platform to share their content and potentiallyexpand their audience.

There's a possibility that LinkedIn may explore monetization options for the feed in the future to incentivize creators to utilize the platform for their video content.

While the feature is still in early testing, it could provide creators with a new avenue to share career-related advice and experiences.

However, some users might feel overwhelmed by the influx of short-form video feeds across various platforms.

