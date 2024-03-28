Scientists reveal astonishing image of black hole in our galaxy

The swirling image shows the magnetic field structure around the black hole

Thu, 28 Mar 2024 06:38:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Scientists have revealed an astonishing new image of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy.

The object – known as Sagittarius A* – is shown in polarised light for the first time, in a profound breakthrough.

It offers a new view of that supermassive black hole that lies at the heart of our own Milky Way. The swirling image shows the magnetic field structure around the black hole and suggests that it might have a hidden jet (a stream of gas and energy).

The image was created by the scientists as part of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration. That produced the first image of a black hole – when in 2019 it produced a picture of the one at the heart of the Messier 87 galaxy – and followed it in 2022 with an image of the one at the heart of our Milky Way.

Our galaxy’s Milky Way is a thousand times smaller than Messier 87’s. But the new picture suggests they might be remarkably similar: as well as sharing a common look, they appear to have kindred magnetic field structures – suggesting those processes might be homogenous across black holes.

“What we’re seeing now is that there are strong, twisted, and organised magnetic fields near the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy,” said Sara Issaoun, Nasa Hubble Fellowship Program Einstein fellow at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian and co-lead of the project.

“Along with Sgr A* having a strikingly similar polarisation structure to that seen in the much larger and more powerful M87* black hole, we’ve learned that strong and ordered magnetic fields are critical to how black holes interact with the gas and matter around them.”

University College London’s Dr Ziri Younsi, a co-author on the papers, and a member of the EHT collaboration said: “It is very exciting to see the first polarised images of the black hole in the heart of our galaxy.

“These observations reveal much more information about the magnetic fields surrounding the black hole, and will improve our ability to model accreting black holes in the future.

“It is remarkable that the polarisation structure of Sgr A* is so similar to that of the M87 black hole, which we know possesses a prodigious relativistic jet.