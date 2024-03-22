Cyberspace regulator issues rules to facilitate cross-border data flow in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Friday issued rules to facilitate and regulate cross-border data flow, clarifying the reporting standards for security assessments of important data exports.

Data collected and generated in activities such as international trade and cross-border transportation that do not contain personal information or important data will be exempt from declaration, the regulator said.