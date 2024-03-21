YouTube TV to roll out Multiview feature to iPhone, iPad, Android in few months

Now, viewers can watch four screens at a time

(Web Desk) - YouTube TV has announced the rollout of Multiview support for iPhone and iPad users, marking a significant update to the streaming service. However, Android users will have to wait a bit longer for this feature to arrive.

Multiview, which allows viewers to watch up to four channels simultaneously, has been available on TVs since last year. Now, iPhone and iPad users can access this feature from the "Home" tab, although it currently supports only select games.

While the functionality may not be as advanced as on TVs, it remains a valuable addition, particularly with March Madness underway.

The update is expected to be available through the YouTube TV app for iOS, with a server-side component required for activation.

YouTube has confirmed on Reddit that the feature necessitates app version 8.11 for proper functioning. Users are encouraged to update their apps to access Multiview on their Apple devices.

YouTube TV has introduced several new features, including a redesigned video player that displays sports scores alongside broadcasts and a "Last Channel Shortcut" for quickly switching between recently-used channels.

However, these enhancements are currently exclusive to TV platforms and are not yet available on mobile devices.

Well! this feature is also beneficial for journalists, and public figures to view the event reporting and monitoring of channels.