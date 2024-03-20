Iftar Timings Mar 20 - Ramazan 9
Samsung Elec expects $100 mln or more sales from advanced chip packaging business

Technology

Would expect profit from business later this year

SEOUL, (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics expects $100 million or more of revenue from its advanced chip packaging business this year, co-CEO Kye-Hyun Kyung said on Wednesday.

Samsung set up advanced chip packaging as a business unit last year, and Kyung said he expects the results of Samsung's investment to come out in earnest from the second half of this year.

Kyung's remarks were made during Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting. 

