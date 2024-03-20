Drones could be hunting down criminals and deliver medical supplies by 2030

Drone couriers could be a regular sight in two years

(Web Desk) - Drones could be hunting criminals and delivering medical supplies by the end of the decade.

Under UK Government plans, drone couriers could be a regular sight in two years.

Ministers also reckon driverless flying taxis could be charging their first fares by 2030.

Drones are already being used by West Midlands Police to tackle violent crime and anti-social behaviour.

Last year a drone helped police to identify three suspects at a speed and distance that would have been beyond officers on the ground.

Meanwhile, cardiac arrest victims are to be saved by defibrillators dropped next to them by drones.

The Scottish Ambulance Service is to run simulations in Edinburgh after a similar scheme was a success in Sweden — saving its first life in 2021.

We’re making sure the UK is at the forefront of this shift in transportation, improving lives and boosting the economy.

The Department of Transport has unveiled its plan for how regulation and infrastructure will support the new technology.

The Future of Flight Action Plan will change the existing visual line of sight rules for drone pilots, as well as transform smaller airports into launch and landing sites.

Aviation and technology minister Anthony Browne said: “We’re making sure the UK is at the forefront of this shift in transportation, improving lives and boosting the economy.”

The government reckons drone technology could boost the economy by £45billion by 2030, all helped by its new plans for regulations.

Vertical Aerospace (VA) is just one of several UK-based manufacturers that will benefit from the plan.

The Bristol-based start-up, whose aircrafts are dubbed the "taxis of the future", is on track to launch its first flying taxi in 2026.

The company's VX4 sky taxi is currently expected to launch in 2026 after a prototype "successfully flew" during tests at Cotswold Airport in July.

It has a top speed of 200mph, and can reportedly travel from London’s Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf in 13 minutes with up to four passengers.

As of November, Vertical Aerospace has received 1,400 pre-orders from airlines, operators, and rental companies for when flying taxis get the green light from regulators.

This includes airline giants like American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air Asia, Japan Airlines, and Gol.