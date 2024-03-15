WhatsApp unveils security feature for users privacy

Users can now unlock their account by multiple ways

Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 14:40:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp is introducing a new feature aimed at enhancing user security and privacy. As technology advances, the need to protect personal data becomes increasingly important.

This feature enables some beta testers to unlock the app using various authentication methods such as fingerprint, face recognition, or device passcode.

Previously, only biometric authentication was available, limiting users' options and excluding those with devices lacking biometric sensors.

By expanding authentication options to include other unique identifiers like the device passcode, WhatsApp caters to a wider range of users with different device capabilities and preferences.

This additional layer of security not only provides flexibility but also strengthens the integrity of user accounts against unauthorized access.

It is particularly useful for users experiencing issues with biometric sensors, as they can still securely access their accounts using alternative authentication methods.

Currently, the feature is being rolled out to beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, with further expansion planned in the coming days.