Google Play to show AI FAQs, YouTube videos for games

Developers would attract the users with these new enhancements

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 10:52:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Google unveiled several innovative and creative features for Google Play game listings, encompassing AI-driven FAQs, showcasing recent YouTube videos, and ad formats.

These revelations were disclosed during the Google for Games Developer Summit in San Francisco.

Google is furnishing developers with new tools aimed at augmenting user engagement through Play Store listings.

Developers can now exhibit promotions and the latest YouTube content directly within their listings, accessible to users via the Games tab of the Play Store.

Google is introducing AI-powered FAQs on the game's information page in English. Initially, these capabilities are being gradually rolled out to a select group of developers.

The company had previously trialed AI-generated FAQ responses on the Play Store for applications unrelated to gaming over a period.

In a bid to boost in-app purchases, Google has introduced new features aimed at incentivizing users through its Play Pass subscription.

Developers can now offer discounts to users subscribed to Play Pass, fostering increased engagement and revenue within apps.

Google plans to launch the Play Pass subscription service in Korea later this year, expanding its reach globally.

Game developers can now leverage Play Points, which are part of the Play Store's rewards program introduced in 2019, to offer exclusive in-app deals.

This initiative aims to further enhance user experience and incentivize spending within games.

Moreover, Google intends to expand the Play Points program to Brazil in the coming year, capitalizing on its success with over 220 million members across 35 markets worldwide.



