WhatsApp introduces feature to pin up to 3 messages in chat

This new feature is only available to beta android users

Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 09:44:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to pin up to three messages in a chat, providing greater control over important information,WABetaInfo reported.

Beta testers are currently exploring an updated interface to manage pinned messages more efficiently. If users attempt to pin a fourth message, WhatsApp automatically removes the oldest one to maintain the limit.

This enhancement aims to improve organization within chats, enabling users to prioritize multiple pieces of content like announcements, key dates and information, important messages and reminders.

Previously restricted to pinning one message at a time, users can now pin multiple messages without losing reference to previous ones.

This feature organizes the conversations effectively, making it convenient for users to quickly access the most relevant content without having to scroll through the entire chat history multiple times.

The feature is gradually rolling out to more users via the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp already has a feature of starred messages which acts like bookmark to save messages in chat to navigate easily.

The update reflects WhatsApp's commitment to continually enhance user experience and foster more expressive and organized conversations.

