Head of ChatGPT hints at 'new AI models' that are 'more powerful than what we're exposing'

(Web Desk) - Deepfake scams are ‘definitely’ something OpenAI is concerned about, according to the head of ChatGPT.

Peter Deng revealed these fears to an audience at South by Southwest 2024 in Austin, Texas.

The head of ChatGPT was quizzed on everything from AI deepfake scams to whether artists should be compensated when their work is used by the software.

With regard to the damage that deepfakes could do to society, Deng said it's "definitely something we’re concerned about.”

The AI expert urged caution when rolling out new software and thinks the harm it could cause needs to be considered before release.

“The approach that we’ve taken to releasing our technology is very kind of cautious," he told an audience of over 600 people.

He also hinted at more powerful versions of OpenAI's models that are not released to the public.

“The models themselves are potentially more powerful than what we’re exposing," he explained.

Deng also stressed that OpenAI is mindful and cautious whenever it builds and develops products.

He spoke in favor of accelerating AI development with this caution despite other experts calling for decelerating so safety measures can be put in place.

"I am kind of somewhere in the middle. With any new technology there’s going to be really positive use cases but there's somethings we really need to consider," he said.

He thinks safe acceleration is possible if all developers are cautious.

When it came to talk of artists and whether they should be compensated when their work is used by AI, Deng had less to say.

Multiple members of the SXSW audition shouted "yes" when Deng was asked whether artists deserved compensation.

The ChatGPT boss didn't give a straight answer but said that artists should be part of the conversation.

He did reveal that he thinks AI could be a useful tool for artists.

"It’s going to accelerate the world of art," he said and explained that it could help artists create work faster.