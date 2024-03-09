Scientists pledge to prevent use of AI bioweapons

Life sciences researchers move to use AI sustainably

(Web Desk) - Dozens of scientists from various research institutes sign a letter, pledge to prevent use of AI bioweapons and use AI for betterment of humanity.

Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) are opening unprecedented avenues for life science research, particularly in the realm of designing functional biological molecules, notably proteins.

The application of AI in protein design presents substantial potential to advance our comprehension of the world and tackle critical global challenges.

This includes rapidly responding to infectious disease outbreaks, finding cures for various illnesses, exploring sustainable energy sources, addressing climate change, and more.

AI researchers in this field pledge to conduct studies that avoid causing harm or enabling misuse of their technologies embracing a set of values such as safety, security, equity, international collaboration, openness, responsibility, and a commitment to research for societal benefit.

They aim to generate new knowledge, promote health, sustainability, justice, and equity, while collaborating with various stakeholders to align their research with these objectives.

To contribute to global well-being, researchers commit to developing safe and effective countermeasures, encompassing diagnostics, medicines, and vaccines, and supporting related initiatives.

They emphasize using DNA synthesis services from providers adhering to industry-standard biosecurity screening practices, which identify hazardous biomolecules during manufacturing.

In the pursuit of creating AI tools for improved detection of potentially harmful biomolecules, researchers commit to continuously evaluating and mitigating safety and security risks associated with their protein design software.

They also express a commitment to supporting efforts to enhance the evaluation methods for their software to better identify risks.

To maintain transparency and responsible conduct, researchers commit to reviewing capabilities and risks within their field at secure, regular meetings, involving scientists, regulatory representatives, and other stakeholders.

They also pledge to report any concerning research practices, adhering to ethical standards and reporting any intentions to misuse protein design for harm.

Researchers vow to communicate the benefits and risks of their research while remaining open to revising these principles and commitments as needed, sharing them with new members in the field.



