China prepares $27 bln chip fund to counter growing US restrictions

Technology Technology China prepares $27 bln chip fund to counter growing US restrictions

China prepares $27 bln chip fund to counter growing US restrictions

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 17:35:52 PKT

(Reuters) - China is in the process of raising more than $27 billion for its largest chip fund to date to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies to counter a US campaign to thwart its rise, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.