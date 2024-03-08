Eight best smartwatches of 2024, tried, tested

The major tech players each have their own device

Fri, 08 Mar 2024 07:22:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - For most shoppers, choosing the best smartwatch in 2024 is refreshingly straightforward.

The major tech players each have their own device, designed to work hand-in-glove with their respective smartphone.

The Apple Watch goes with the iPhone, the Galaxy Watch goes with the Galaxy phone, the Pixel Watch with the Pixel phone. You get the idea.

But there are still some complications – excuse the watch pun – when it comes to finding the right smartwatch for your needs.

Even within the Apple ecosystem there are choices to make. You can opt for a rugged adventure watch in the Apple Watch Ultra or a leaner and cheaper option in the Apple Watch SE.

With Android smartwatches your options are expanded even more. Fitness-focused Garmin smartwatches are best for runners and outdoor training, while slimmer Fitbits are great for tracking steps and overall health around the clock.

The Pixel Watch, OnePlus Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 are less specialised, more lifestyle-focused and try to do it all: fitness tracking, workout metrics, and on-wrist calls, notifications, directions and assistance.

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker has been blurred, meaning it’s worth putting in the research to find a wearable that does everything you need it to at the right price, while focusing on the features you care about.

Do you want a smartwatch that looks great in the evening, with custom bands and a traditional design? Or do you want a beast of a smartwatch that can survive underwater or take a few knocks on challenging hikes?

To help you decide what to put on your wrist, we’ve rounded up the best smartwatches in 2024 for every kind of user.

IndyBest has been testing smartwatches for years, pairing each new wearable with a range of iPhone and Android phones to compare things like performance, looks, fitness tracking and sleep tracking.

Cycling and running are our testers’ preferred workouts, so while we check out as wide a range of workouts as we can, our testing mainly focused on those two popular exercises.

We measure heart rate accuracy by comparing each smartwatch’s results with a chest strap monitor – specifically the MyZone MZ-3 (£79.99, Myzone.org) – and pay close attention to consistency.

Consistency of results is more important than overall accuracy, as it’s this measurement that charts improvements to your fitness over time.

We also wear the leading smartwatches around the clock and overnight for sleep tracking, to determine how comfortable each device is to wear in the long-term, and to measure their usefulness for things like directions, notifications and making and taking calls and messages.