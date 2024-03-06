Haiper, another AI video generation tool enters the market after Sora

The AI tool can also animate and edit photos

(Web Desk) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly expanding its presence in the market, with the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT paving the way for various AI tools to enter the arena.

Video generation tools, in particular, are gaining popularity, as evidenced by the recent launch of OpenAI's 'Sora' and the introduction of another contender, 'Haiper'.

Haiper, a video generation and editing tool, was unveiled by two former DeepMind employees, Yishu Miao and Ziyu Wang.

Users visiting Haiper's website can create videos at no cost by entering text prompts, albeit with some limitations. The tool allows users to generate either a two-second HD video or a slightly lower-quality video lasting up to four seconds.

In addition to video generation, Haiper offers features like image animation and the application of various styles to repaint videos. The company's current strategy is to provide these features as free services, aiming to foster community engagement.

Although it's still early in Haiper's startup journey, Miao mentioned that the company is not currently considering a subscription model for video generation. However, they are exploring potential commercial applications through collaborations with companies like JD.com.

While Haiper focuses on its consumer-oriented website, the broader goal is to develop a foundational video-generation model that can be extended to other users.

Although specific details about the model remain undisclosed, Haiper has privately invited developers to test its closed API, emphasizing the value of their feedback for rapid model iteration.

The company is also considering the option of open-sourcing its models in the future to encourage exploration of diverse use cases.

Rebecca Hunt from Octopus Ventures foresees that Haiper will need to establish a robust video-generation model over the next three years to differentiate itself in the competitive market.

Yishu Miao, previously a part of TikTok's Global Trust & Safety team, and Ziyu Wang, with experience as a research scientist at DeepMind and Google, initiated their collaboration on Haiper in 2021, formally incorporating the company in 2022.

Leveraging their machine learning expertise, their initial focus was on addressing the challenge of 3D reconstruction using neural networks.

In terms of funding, Haiper secured $13.8 million in a seed round led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from 5Y Capital. Angel investors such as Phil Blunsom and Nando de Freitas played a crucial role in supporting the company, contributing to a $5.4 million pre-seed round in April 2022.