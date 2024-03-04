Election 2024 Party Position

SIC-PTI
92
PML-N
76
PPPP
54
MQM
17
IND
8
JUI
6
Full Result
In-focus

EU antitrust chief Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

EU antitrust chief Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

Technology

EU antitrust chief Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a press conference on a competition case at 1200 GMT, the European Commission said on Monday without providing details.

She is likely to announce a fine and an order to iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O) to allow Spotify (SPOT.N) and other music streaming services inform users of options outside Apple's App Store, sources close to the matter said.

The case was triggered by Spotify's 2019 complaint to the EU antitrust regulator. 

Related Topics
European Union (EU)
Technology



Advertisement

Related News