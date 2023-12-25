AI-powered piano enables musicians with disabilities to participate

Technology Technology AI-powered piano enables musicians with disabilities to participate

Designed to assist musicians with disabilities, the “Anybody’s Piano” tracks the musical notes

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 04:42:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - In the refined wood-accented auditorium of one of Tokyo’s esteemed concert venues, 24-year-old Kiwa Usami delicately presses a single index finger to the piano, unleashing the majestic swells of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy.

Accompanied by an orchestra and choir, Usami, who grapples with cerebral palsy, is part of a groundbreaking performance of Symphony No 9 with the Yokohama Sinfonietta at Suntory Hall.

The unique aspect of this event lies in the utilization of an artificial intelligence-powered piano called the “Anybody’s Piano.”

Designed to assist musicians with disabilities, the “Anybody’s Piano” tracks the musical notes and enhances the performance by seamlessly adding the keys that are not physically pressed.

Usami’s dedication to playing the piano with just one finger became the inspiration for the AI program.

Collaborating with Yamaha, her teachers revised the auto-playing piano, leading to its release in 2015.

The Christmas concert marked the inaugural performance with this innovative instrument.

During the concert, 10-year-old Yurina Furukawa, diagnosed with congenital myopathy, a rare muscle condition, played from a bed positioned in front of the grand piano.

Enabled by the “Anybody’s Piano,” she maintained rhythm by moving her left arm and pressing the keys powerfully with the back of her right hand.

The AI-assisted piano seamlessly filled in the notes, ensuring a flawless and complete performance.

Distinct from conventional auto-play instruments, the “Anybody’s Piano” halts if a player strikes the wrong notes. For 39-year-old Hiroko Higashino, born with three fingers on her right hand, the piano provided an opportunity to learn and perform.

Reflecting on the experience, she emphasized how the instrument adds missing keys, enabling her to faithfully recreate Beethoven’s intended harmony.

Witnesses from the 130-person audience described the Christmas concert as profoundly uplifting. Teruko Imai, a concertgoer in her 60s, expressed, “I haven’t had such a heart-trembling experience like this for a long time.”

Another attendee, 16-year-old Koki Kato, was touched by the inclusive nature of the piano, making it possible for anyone to perform, thus enhancing the beauty of music.

The event, a gift of music on Christmas, resonated deeply with the audience, fostering a sense of joy and inclusivity.