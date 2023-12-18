PTA probing internet disruption

Published On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 17:52:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Monday that it is investigating reports of internet disruption in certain areas of the country.

Despite these reports, the PTA assured that the overall situation of internet access nationwide remained normal. This follows widespread disruptions on social media sites, including YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), particularly after 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi experienced the most significant impact. Users reported slow internet, with some noting that using a VPN seemed to resolve the issue. The cause of the outage remains unclear at this time.

Some social media users even wrote that one reason for slowing the internet might be PTI's virtual meeting aired on social media platforms.