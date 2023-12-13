WhatsApp introduces new feature to pin messages

Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 17:40:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp, owned by Meta, introduces a pinned message feature on iOS and Android, enabling users to pin messages in individual or group chats.

Messages can be pinned for a maximum of 30 days, with default options of 7 days and a minimum of 24 hours.

Users can pin any message type by accessing the menu, selecting 'Pin,' and choosing the duration. Group admins decide whether only admins or all members can pin messages.

Notably, competitors like iMessage and Telegram already offer similar features. WhatsApp continues to enhance its app, recently introducing 'View Once Voice Messages' and working on better integration with Instagram.