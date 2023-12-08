US startup developing device that will let you control your dreams

The device can be worn at night like a crown

(Web Desk) - A US-based startup has said that it is developing a device that will induce lucid dreaming - a state of consciousness where a person is aware that they are dreaming while still asleep.

The 'Halo', developed by the company called Prophetic, can be worn at night like a crown, and could let engineers code in their sleep.

As per Fortune, Prophetic is expected to price the Halos between $1,500 and $2,000 each.

With the innovative headpiece, the company aims to tap into a new unconscious market.

The Halo relies on ultrasound and machine learning.

"The combination of ultrasound and machine learning models (created using EEG & fMRI data) allows us to detect when dreamers are in REM to induce and stabilize lucid dreams.

Together we will pursue the answers to life's biggest questions," the company said on its website.

"Prophetic's mission is to give you the ability to explore your own consciousness and create a tool that will bring us all closer to understanding this great mystery," it added.

The goal is to give people control over their dreams, so they can use that time productively.

A CEO could practice for an upcoming board meeting, an athlete could run through plays, or a web designer could create new templates.

The device has been created in collaboration with Afshin Mehin, the designer of Neuralink N1 for Elon Musk's brain implant company.

What is lucid dreaming?

As per Healthline, it is a state when a person is conscious during a dream. Lucid dreaming happens during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the dream-stage of sleep.

Some people report that lucid dreams feel very real, while others say they feel a bit hazier.