Google Gemini AI launched, company calls it smarter than humans

Technology Technology Google Gemini AI launched, company calls it smarter than humans

Gemini to interact with users through various input methods — including text, images and audio

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 04:41:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - After months of speculation, Google on Wednesday launched Gemini AI.

The AI will be available in three modes — Ultra, Pro and Nano. Google CEO Sundar Pichai called Gemini “biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company”. Google Gemini will compete with ChatGPT.

Pichai also said that Gemini is the culmination of eight years of AI work that Google has been doing. He said that Gemini AI will be available in three modes — Ultra, Pro and Nano.

As the name suggests in Ultra, Gemini will be utilising the biggest LLM (large language model) to perform its AI tasks.

The Pro will use a smaller LLM while the Nano will make use of the smallest LLM. This also opens the possibility that Nano will likely be available to run locally on computers and phones.

With Gemini Google hopes to compete with other AI systems, in particular the ChatGPT by OpenAI. Although through its investment in DeepMind, Google has been an AI pioneer when it comes to actual products the company has fallen behind with the AI pace now being set by OpenAI that took the world by storm last year with ChatGPT.

It is possible that with Gemini Google is able to better answer the challenges posed to it by new AI companies.

“Every technology shift is an opportunity to advance scientific discovery, accelerate human progress, and improve lives.

I believe the transition we are seeing right now with AI will be the most profound in our lifetimes, far bigger than the shift to mobile or to the web before it,” Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog.

We’re taking the next step on our journey with Gemini, our most capable and general model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks.

This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company.”

Google says that starting Wednesday, Gemini will become part of many Google products and services, including Bard — its AI system that is already available to users.

The company says that from today onwards “Bard will use a fine-tuned version of Gemini Pro for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more.”

At the same time, the company is pushing out Gemini Nano into the Google Pixel phones, with the AI system powering the phone’s smart reply feature and Recorder app.

In the coming months, Google says, Gemini “will be available in more of our products and services like Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI.”

The company says that Gemini is a multi-modal AI system and will be able to interact with users through various input methods — including text, images and audio.