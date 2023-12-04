WhatsApp launches 'Secret Code' feature to protect chats

Technology Technology WhatsApp launches 'Secret Code' feature to protect chats

Users will now be able to set a unique password different from what they use to unlock their phone

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 16:59:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging app, has launched secret code, an additional way to protect those chats and make them harder to find if someone has access to your phone or you share a phone with someone else.

With a secret code users will now be able to set a unique password different from what they use to unlock their phone to give their locked chats an extra layer of privacy.

“You'll have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing your secret code in the search bar. If that doesn’t suit your needs, you can still choose to have them appear in your chatlist.

Whenever there’s a new chat which you want to lock, you can now long press to lock it rather than visiting the chat’s settings,” read the official blog.

The Meta-owned app said that the feature will be available globally in the coming months.

“We’re excited to keep bringing more functions to Chat Lock to help people protect their privacy,” it said.

