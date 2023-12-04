Pakistan emerging as hub of ICT, digital innovation in region, says Umar Saif

Dr. Saif encouraged investments in Pakistani startups during Qatar IT conference

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT), Dr. Umar Saif, has said that Pakistan is emerging as the hub of information and communication technology (ICT) and digital innovation in the region. During his address at the Pak-Qatar IT Conference in Doha, Qatar, he highlighted Pakistan’s abundance of talent and success stories in innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said Qatar is home to abundant Pakistani knowledge workers, urging Pakistani IT companies to leverage this resourceful Qatar diaspora to establish a foothold in the Qatari market.

Earlier, Dr. Umar Saif inaugurated the Pak-Qatar IT Conference, a collaborative effort mainly involving the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MOITT), the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar, and Pakistan Business Council Qatar with support from the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), said a news release on Monday.

This conference featured esteemed speakers from the public and private sectors, along with representatives from IT companies of both countries, showcasing their expertise and strengths. Dr. Saif also shared Qatar’s forward-looking vision in expanding its knowledge economy, underscoring the potential for Pakistani businesses to not only offer tech solutions but also collaborate in global ventures.

The minister further said that Qatar has taken a big leap in establishing data centres, bringing Microsoft Azure Cloud here, and Pakistan has a lot of capability in cloud management, data center operations, and cloud applications.

Dr. Saif encouraged investments in Pakistani startups, expressing confidence that the country is poised to produce the next billion-dollar unicorn.

The Pakistani IT delegation to Qatar, led by IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif, comprising representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PSHA), and 30 leading IT companies, is on a 4-day official visit to attend the first-ever Pak-Qatar IT conference.

The primary objective of this delegation was to foster synergy between the two nations in the IT domain and explore opportunities for trade and collaboration. Alongside the IT conference, there are a series of meetings aimed at establishing a conducive environment for business collaboration in the IT sector for both nations.

The Pak-Qatar IT Conference served as a platform to unlock new possibilities for Pakistani IT businesses in Qatar, creating opportunities for collaboration and trade.

The event was deemed a tremendous success, paving the way for unprecedented business opportunities and collaboration in Qatar by fostering a conducive environment between the two nations. Dr. Saif also appreciated the efforts of the Ambassador and his team in organizing such a wonderful event.

Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Financial Centre, emphasized the organization’s dedication to fostering an environment that promotes robust knowledge exchange, propels the development of IT, and embraces the seamless adoption of digital innovations. He expressed his honor in being part of the event, highlighting its alignment with their commitment to advancing technological landscapes. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Muhemmed Aejaz, lauded the success of the event, noting its significance in the longstanding relationship between the two brotherly countries. He emphasized the potential for cooperation in the IT sector to create a secure technological ecosystem, thereby enhancing mutual trade and economic ties.