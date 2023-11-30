Google's AI just made 800 years worth of discoveries

It could help bring technologies like superconductors closer to reality

(Web Desk) - Google DeepMind’s artificial intelligence could be on the cusp of helping scientists make multiple technological breakthroughs thanks to a trove of predictions for millions of entirely new materials that could help build next-gen AI computing chips, batteries, renewable energy and more.

The breakthrough was detailed in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday.

In a blog post, Google explained how its AI, Graph Network for Materials Exploration (GNoME), has essentially completed 800 years worth of research and discovery, enabling labs to start testing the predicted materials as soon as possible.

Ultimately, the AI could “dramatically increase the speed and efficiency of discovery by predicting the stability of new materials,” Google said.

DeepMind said almost 400,000 of the AI-generated material designs can be engineered in a lab

DeepMind will share the findings with the scientific community to help speed up new discoveries and engineering, including, Google hints, of superconductors — a kind of holy grail for technologists that would enable electronics to run with perfect efficiency.