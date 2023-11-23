Artificial Intelligence – multi-billion dollars market for Pakistan

Technology Technology Artificial Intelligence – multi-billion dollars market for Pakistan

Artificial Intelligence – multi-billion dollars market for Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 19:17:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Speakers at a conference on “Artificial Intelligence: Ethics, Creativity & the Future of Work” Thursday highlighted the future of AI, terming it a multi-billion dollar market for Pakistan.



The conference was organised by the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

NUML Director General Brig Shahzad Munir, deans, heads of department, faculty members and a large number of students attended the conference.



Dr Shoaib Khan, in his address, highlighted the future of Artificial Intelligence in the defence system of Pakistan. He said it was a multi-billion dollar market for Pakistan, and encouraged the youth to tap it.



Dr Mumeera Bano spoke about the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence in detail and shared the Australian model with the students.



NITB Chief Executive Officer Dr Babar Majid Bhatti emphasised the youth to seek knowledge and decide their future role. He briefed the students regarding the role of AI in national development.



Later, a discussion was initiated by a panel from academia and the industry, and several concrete points were discussed about the future demand for AI in Pakistan.