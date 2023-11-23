Fly-tippers tracked with help of AI cameras

Cameras fitted with AI are being used to catch people who illegally dump waste

(Web Desk) - The technology used by Peterborough City Council (PCC) helps identify images of dumped rubbish and pinpoint the moment the discarded waste appears.

The number of fly-tipping incidents being reported in the city increased during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

A report presented to councillors wrote: "Fly-tipping continues to be an issue across the city and country."

There were 9,748 fly-tipping incidents reported in Peterborough in 2019, but 11,517 reported in 2020.

A slightly higher figure of 11,972 incidents was logged last year, the council said.

The report was presented to PCC's climate change and environment scrutiny committee earlier this month.

PCC issued 107 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping between April 2022 and March 2023. It hoped the cameras would improve its enforcement rates.

A council spokeswoman said three sets of cameras were being deployed and they had been in use for "several months."