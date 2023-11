Lionsgate suspends advertising on X

Apple is also pausing all advertising on X

(Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment has suspended advertising on Elon Musk-owned X, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday.

Apple is also pausing all advertising on X, Axios reported, after Musk backed an antisemitic post on the social media platform earlier this week.