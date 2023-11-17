MG Pakistan introduces two variants of electric vehicles

Technology Technology MG Pakistan introduces two variants of electric vehicles

The new models have been named as Essence and Excite

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 15:17:53 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - MG Pakistan has unveiled its two new variants of electric cars - MG 4 - and the launching ceremony was organised in Karachi where these models were introduced.

The new models have been named Essence and Excite. The company has already introduced these models in China in June this year.

Describing salient features of the vehicle, the company claimed that it could pick a speed from zero to 100 kilometres in 7.2 seconds and it has an engine of 240 horsepower.

In just 35 minutes, the battery of the MG4 can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent. The company has introduced two different battery packs with different prices for these two models.

Price of Excel is Rs10.9 million and MG4 Essence will be available for Rs12.9 million.



