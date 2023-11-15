Top apps of 2022: TikTok leads with 672ml downloads

Instagram stood second and Facebook clinched third position

(Web Desk) – The World of Statistics, a social media handle, issued a list of the apps which remained most popular globally in 2022.

Taking to its X (formerly known as Twitter), the World of Statistics mentioned that TikTok ranked first in the list with 672 million downloads last year and Instagram stood second with 547 million downloads and Facebook clinched third position at it was downloaded 449 million times.

1. TikTok: 672 million

2. Instagram: 547m

3. Facebook: 449m

4. WhatsApp: 424m

5. Telegram: 310m

6. Subway Surfers: 304m

7. Stumble Guys: 254m

8. Spotify: 238m

9. Shein: 229m

10. Messenger: 210m

11. Meesho: 210m

Other applications and their number of downloads included WhatsApp 424m, Telegram 310m, Subway Surfers 304m, Stumble Guys 254m, Spotify 238m, Shein 229m, Messenger 210m, Meesho 210m, Roblox 208m, Shopee 203m, Amazon,195m, Netflix 165m, Twitter 159m, YouTube 154m, Disney+ 147m, Shopsy 141m, Candy Crush Saga 138m, Race Master 3D 128m, McDonalds 127m, Amazon Prime Video 123m, 8Ball Pool 120m, FlipKart 115m, Google Maps 113m, Fifa Mobile 111m, Merge & Fight 110m, Garena Free Fire 109m and Bridge Race was downloaded 107 million times.

These apps cater to the needs of different segments including food, social media, gaming and e-commerce as well.

