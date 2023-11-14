Meta, Alphabet, ByteDance, Snap must face social media addiction lawsuits

Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected efforts by major social media companies to dismiss nationwide litigation accusing them of illegally enticing and then addicting millions of children to their platforms, damaging their mental health.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, ruled against Alphabet (GOOGL.O), which operates Google and YouTube; Meta Platforms (META.O), which operates Facebook and Instagram; ByteDance, which operates TikTok; and Snap (SNAP.N), which operates Snapchat.