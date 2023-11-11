Meta and Snap must detail child protection measures by Dec. 1, EU says

The Commission can open investigations into the companies if it is not satisfied with their response

Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 13:54:56 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms and social media company Snap (SNAP.N) have been given a Dec 1 deadline by the EU to give more information on how they protect children from illegal and harmful content, the European Commission said.

The request for information on the measures the companies have taken to improve the protection of minors comes a day after a similar message by the European Union to Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) YouTube and TikTok.

The Commission last month also sent companies including Meta, X and TikTok urgent orders to detail measures taken to counter the spread of content related to terrorism, violent content and hate speech on their platforms.

The Commission can open investigations into the companies if it is not satisfied with their responses.

Under new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that came into force recently, major online platforms are required to do more to take down illegal and harmful content or risk fines as much as 6% of their global turnover.

