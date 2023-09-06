Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images

Technology Technology Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images

Now is the time to act

06 September,2023 01:23 am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The top prosecutors in all 50 states are urging Congress to study how artificial intelligence can be used to exploit children through pornography, and come up with legislation to further guard against it.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the attorneys general from across the country call on federal lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically” and expand existing restrictions on child sexual abuse materials specifically to cover AI-generated images.

“We are engaged in a race against time to protect the children of our country from the dangers of AI,” the prosecutors wrote in the letter, shared ahead of time with The Associated Press. “Indeed, the proverbial walls of the city have already been breached. Now is the time to act