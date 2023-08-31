WhatsApp update offers millions of Apple users a new way to message their friends

31 August,2023 06:32 am

(Web News) - WhatsApp has a new app for Mac following the launch of WhatsApp for Windows

The dedicated app allows you to make calls - both one-on-one and in groups

It's the go-to messaging app for millions of people around the world.

And now there's good news if you're a WhatsApp fan who also uses a Mac.

WhatsApp has launched a new app for Mac, following the successful launch of the WhatsApp app for Windows desktop earlier this year.

Unlike WhatsApp for desktop, the dedicated app allows you to make calls - both one-on-one and in groups.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, explained: 'Launching a new WhatsApp app for Mac. Group calls up to 8 people on video and 32 on audio.'

The new app has been specially designed with Mac users in mind, according to WhatsApp.

'The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen,' it explained.

'You can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of your chat history.'

Users can make group calls from their Macs for the first time, connecting with up to eight people on video calls, and 32 on audio calls.

'Now you can join a group call after it's started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed,' WhatsApp added.

Thankfully, the new app has been designed with privacy in mind, and features end-to-end encryption, just like the mobile app.

