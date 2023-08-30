WhatsApp launches app for Mac users with group calling feature

'You can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat'

30 August,2023 05:28 pm

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp has launched a new app for Mac users after it rolled out the same for Windows desktop earlier this year.

With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, user can now make group calls from their Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls.

“Now you can join a group call after it’s started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed,” reads official blog.

The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping them get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen.

“You can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of your chat history,” the messaging app said.

As when using WhatsApp on any device, WhatsApp for Mac keeps your personal messages and calls private across devices with end-to-end encryption.

The new app is available to download now from WhatsApp.com and coming soon to the App Store.

