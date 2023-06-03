Nadra deploys Iris identity verification

03 June,2023 07:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Saturday announced the deployment of the Iris Recognition System (IRS) for identity verification and citizen deduplication.

This deployment is a significant development in strengthening the biometric verification system in Pakistan.

Nadra had previously launched the fingerprint-matching and facial-image-matching capability for biometric deduplication. The newly-introduced Iris technology will now complement Nadra's existing biometric verification system. The technology was piloted successfully at Nadra Headquarters and has been rolled out in NADRA Mega Centres at Blue Area Islamabad, PECO Road Lahore, and DHA Karachi.

Nadra plans to deploy the technology in all 700 NRCs throughout the country in phases.