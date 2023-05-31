China foreign minister meets with Elon Musk in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will create a better market-oriented business environment for enterprises from all countries, including Tesla, China's foreign minister Qin Gang said during a meeting with Tesla's Elon Musk.

China will continue to unswervingly promote high-level opening-up and strive to create a better international business environment, Qin told Musk, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.