China's BYD denies media report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

14 March,2023 09:47 am

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ), on Tuesday said a media report saying U.S. peer Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is ending cooperation on battery supplies is false.

The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not ask BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

The report "is not in line with the actual situation", BYD said in a statement to Reuters.