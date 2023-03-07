Twitter fixes links outage faced by thousands of users

Code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason, will ultimately need complete rewrite, says Musk

07 March,2023 12:51 am

(Reuters) - Twitter has said that the problems faced by its users in accessing links from the social media platform and other websites have been fixed in the latest series of outages.

Elon Musk, Twitter owner, has tweeted that a small change with data access tool of the social emdia platform caused the problem. He tweeted, “The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite.”

Downdetector, which tracks outages, reported more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues. The website collates status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter's support account tweeted later on Monday that the issue was resolved and "things should be working as normal."

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue had affected image and video content too, in Twitter's sixth major outage in 2023, compared with three in the same period last year.

