SECP liaises with Google, Apple for removal of unauthorised digital lending apps

01 March,2023 02:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The SECP has liaised with the local regulators concerned, including PTA and SBP, as well as with Google and Apple for the removal of non-licensed digital lending apps.

SECP Executive Director Khalida Habib stated this while addressing a financial reporting workshop on Non-Banking Microfinance (NBMF) sector, in light of new regulatory requirements outlined under Circular 15. The aim of this interactive workshop was to apprise participants on the measures taken for the promotion of the sector and to protect the interests of borrowers.

In January 2023, 58 unauthorized apps had been reported to Google for removal, she said while explaining the digital lending standards applicable on Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) undertaking lending activities through digital channels/mobile applications (Apps).

The lending standards have been issued by the SECP to tackle concerns involving mis-selling, breach of data privacy, and coercive recovery practices of licensed digital lending companies, she said.

She informed the attendees that through Circular 15, SECP has stipulated minimum mandatory disclosures for the digital lenders before loan disbursement to the borrower. These include, loan amount approved, annual percentage rates, tenor of loan, installments/lumpsum payment amounts with date(s), and all fee and charges, as well as Key Fact Statement (KFS).

To discourage non-licensed digital lenders, the licensed digital lender shall be required to disclose its full corporate name and licensing status on its lending platform(s)/App(s), and ensure that any advertisement and publication shall be fair and not contain misleading information, she said, adding that SECP has also specified a comprehensive grievance redressal mechanism over and above the current NBFC grievance redressal framework. Circular 15 also mandates that the digital lenders will not be allowed to access borrowers’ phone book or contacts list or photo gallery, even if the borrower has given consent in this regard.

From January 2022 to November 2022, NBFCs undertaking digital lending disbursed 2,402,301 loans of Rs. 63.589 billion, to 2.4 million borrowers in 3,738,719 loans. This results in an average loan size of Rs 17,000.