Nvidia files mixed shelf offering of up to $10bn

01 March,2023 09:40 am

(Reuters) - US chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) filed a mixed shelf offering of as much as $10 billion with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The mixed shelf will include shares of its common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities and purchase contracts, the company said.