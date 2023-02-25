Mexican President denies Tesla facility development due to scarce water

Technology Technology Mexican President denies Tesla facility development due to scarce water

Remarks highlight criticism that Lopez's government's interference was undermining Mexico's potential

25 February,2023 07:00 am

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Tesla would be refused permission to develop a facility in the state of Nuevo Leon in northern Mexico, where it has expressed interest in investing, if water is insufficient.

His remarks highlight criticisms from analysts and investors that Lopez Obrador's government's interference is undermining Mexico's potential as a nearshoring destination serving the U.S. market. His comments mark the strongest indication yet that his concerns over water supply could become a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked if he would permit the electric car manufacturer run by billionaire Elon Musk to construct a facility in Nuevo Leon, a significant industrial region thought to be a top candidate to secure the investment, López Obrador responded, "If there's no water, no."

"In other words, we don't issue permits for it. It is not practical."

Earlier this week, López Obrador criticised the dry Nuevo Leon for its water shortage and praised the advantages of Mexico's poorer southern area, where he has attempted to promote growth.

He criticised the project in 2020 for using too much water in a dry area and declared that he would delay licences for a Constellation Brands (STZ.N) brewery in the northern state of Baja California. The left-wing politician applauded Constellation on Friday for deciding to move to a state in southeast Mexico.

They were quite understanding, Lopez Obrador remarked. They are now constructing their facility in Veracruz.

