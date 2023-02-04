Wikipedia blocked in Pakistan for not removing sacrilegious content

Technology Technology Wikipedia blocked in Pakistan for not removing sacrilegious content

Wikipedia blocked in Pakistan for not removing sacrilegious content

04 February,2023 11:09 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked the services of Wikipedia in the country for failing to remove sacrilegious contents.

The authority is yet to make an official announcement in this regard but users in different areas of the country reported that they were unable to access the website. When someone tries to access Wikipedia, a message appears on the screen stating: “This site can’t be reached”.

The development comes days after the PTA degraded the services of Wikipedia for 48 hours for not blocking/removing sacrilegious contents. It also warned that the platform will be blocked in Pakistan over non-compliant.

In the Feb 1 statement, the PTA said Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the said contents by issuing a notice under applicable law & court order(s). An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the PTA.

“Given the intentional failure on part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block/remove the reported contents,” the PTA statement reads.

The restoration of the services of Wikipedia will be reconsidered subject to blocking/removal of the reported unlawful contents. PTA is committed to ensuring a safe online experience for all Pakistani citizens according to local laws, the official statement said.