PTCL services down across Pakistan

19 August,2022 11:07 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The internet services of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) are affected across the country due to an “issue in data networks between South and North”, it emerged Friday.

Due to this network problem, the consumers of PTCL services are facing problems.

“As reported by PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues,” the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.

“This issue is being investigated,” it added.

The telecom regulator said that it is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.

As per further details, internet users are facing this problem from past few days while the issue has been caused due to the rain and floods in the northern areas of the country.