Pakistan offers investment opportunities in technology, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has said Pakistan offers huge opportunities for investments in technology sector and foreign tech companies would be facilitated in all respects with regards to investment and expansion.

He was talking to President of Middle East and Africa Region of Huawei Mr. Yi Xiang, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the government intends to increase the IT exports of Pakistan from 1.5 billion dollars to 15 billion dollars in the coming year and for that close collaboration with Huawei will result in the provision of training to the youth of Pakistan through various means including setting up a university.

He emphasized that investments in the tech sector would increase employment and skills enhancement of Pakistani youth, especially women as the government is focused to increase the number of women in the e-commerce sector by providing them the suitable environment to get themselves trained and raise capital. He also emphasized the need to expedite the process of strategizing the collaborative efforts within a week and highlighted government s willingness to not leave any stone unturned to achieve the said objectives.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over Huawei’s long association with Pakistan and investments in the telecom sector.