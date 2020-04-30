China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (9866.HK) said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country’s measures to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted operations in your suppliers.

“Since March, due to reasons related to the epidemic, the company’s supplier partners in various places, including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu, suspended production one after another and have not yet recovered,” the company said on its mobile app. .



“Because of the impact of this, Nio has had to stop car production.”

The company will postpone deliveries of electric vehicles to users and work together with suppliers to fight for resumption while complying with government COVID restrictions, he added.

China has been taking strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant in several places, including Jilin province and Shanghai, where the plants of major auto parts and car manufacturers are located.

Tesla (TSLA.O) has also suspended production at its Shanghai plant from March 28, Reuters reported, after the city began a two-stage lockdown that was later expanded to the entire city.



Volkswagen’s joint venture plant with FAW Group in Changchun, the provincial capital of Jilin, has been closed since mid-March, while its Shanghai plant with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) has been closed since April 1.