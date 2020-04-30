Apple warns iPhone battery can be impacted up to 48 hours after new iOS updates

(AFP) - Apple has confirmed new iOS updates can affect the battery of iPhones for "up to 48 hours" after they are installed.

The tech giant - which was fined in 2020 for slowing down older devices - has responded to a customer who claimed their iPhone was being drained after switching to iOS 15.4

In response, Apple Support tweeted: "Thanks for reaching out! We ll be happy to help. It s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update."

Two years ago, the company was slapped with a £21 million fine ($27 million) by France s competition and fraud watchdog DGCCRF, for deliberately slowing down iPhones without informing customers.

Apple then provided a software update for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to improve battery performance.

In 2017, the firm admitted to slowing down the older handsets in order to "prolong the life" of devices.