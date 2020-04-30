Tesla says it is trying to keep production going at Shanghai factory.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) said on Thursday it was doing its best to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while it cooperates with China s COVID-19 prevention measures.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the U.S. electric vehicle maker had suspended production at its Shanghai factory for two days, according to a notice sent internally and to suppliers, as China tightens measures to curb the country s latest outbreak.

"We are actively cooperating with the government s requirements for nucleic acid testing and other epidemic prevention requirements, and at the same time are doing our best to ensure production, overcoming difficulties together," the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.